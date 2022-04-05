Monica Cabrejos He reappeared in front of television screens after making a strong accusation a few days ago. The famous television host claimed to have been sexually assaulted by a sports journalist on January 23, 2021 and she corroborated this statement in a recent appearance on the Magaly Medina program.

In addition to giving more details about the day she was the victim of an alleged rape, the public figure responded to those who attack her for not having reported the incident months ago.

respond to attacks

Mónica Cabrejos assured that she had every intention of formalizing the complaint against the sports journalist, but she considered that she would not find justice.

“I already accepted that there is no justice and that I am going to have to live with this for the rest of my life. Since that day I am another person. I am in a process of change, in a healing process”, he exposed in the ATV space

In the same way, she stressed that she will not reveal the identity of the person who abused her that day, unless the process is guaranteed: “In this country, justice is a dream, that someone intervenes and that an investigation is initiated. In front of a prosecutor, I would have no problem saying who is the person who drugged me.”

Monica Cabrejos presented evidence of sexual abuse

In her conversation with Magaly Medina, the driver Mónica Cabrejos recounted details of the night she was allegedly sexually abused and showed evidence that corroborates the assault. On the live show, she showed photographs of the blows she suffered, as well as footprints on the bed and traces of white powder.

“Part of this drug is that it puts you in a coma, makes you lose consciousness,” he said. In addition, he indicated that he was unable to access a rapid urine test because the event occurred in the middle of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

