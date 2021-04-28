The salsa singer Yahaira Plasencia gave an interview to give her disclaimers about the scandal she starred in at the house in Cieneguilla, where she went to celebrate her birthday with her companions from This is War.

The host Mónica Cabrejos and the journalist Thaís Casalino were in charge of formulating the questions to the salsa singer, who was sorry for having failed to comply with the measures of the Peruvian Government.

At one point in the interview, the presenter of On the sixth day He let the artist know that he was disappointed when he saw the images of the COVID-19 party. “Thank goodness they are making fun because, I tell you the truth, I was very disappointed,” she said.

Likewise, Mónica Cabrejos questioned Yahaira Plasencia for ensuring that the people who recorded her were mean to her. “Excuse me for telling you, they haven’t been bad. You deserved it because you were hiding from the police. You were hiding yourself from deserving your fine, deserving your sanction and letting people know ”, the presenter refuted.

Then, the interpreter of “Coward” Y “Ulala“He acknowledged that he made a mistake and told, according to his version, how he reacted when the police entered the party to intervene.

“I am here showing my face. I want to appear, I feel ashamed. I did what I felt at that moment. My nerves, my panic, I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know where to go. I didn’t see my brother, I didn’t see anyone. I only managed to do that ”, explained the sauce boat.

