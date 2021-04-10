Mónica Cabrejos, host of the program Al sixth day, tested positive for coronavirus. This was confirmed by the production of the program with a statement on social networks.

“Our host from Al sixth day, Monica Cabrejos has tested positive for COVID-19. For this reason, we have taken the pertinent bio-security measures and protocols established by the Ministry of Health ”, reads the shared text.

The statement adds that the television presenter will provide details about the state in which it is. So far the condition of the psychologist is unknown.

“This Saturday April 10 we will have a special edition where Mónica will tell details about her health condition. We thank you in advance for your solidarity ”, concludes the press release.

On the sixth day, it issues a statement of the contagion of Mónica Cabrejos. Photo: capture / Instagram

TV anchors caught COVID-19

As it is recalled, a few weeks ago it was known that Tula Rodríguez and Maju Mantilla, presenters of En boca de todos, were infected with the coronavirus.

Both television hosts left the set of their program to save the quarantine respective. They both had some symptoms, but they were not serious.

“Hello friends of this beautiful community, I want to thank you infinitely because I have been receiving very nice messages, thank you for your concern for my state of health, I actually tested positive for COVID-19 and I find myself isolated in a room in my house” , were the words of the former Miss Peru in her social networks.

“Thank you for your expressions of affection, I trust that my family and I will be well, let’s say a prayer for all of us who are currently suffering from this disease. Let’s keep taking care of ourselves, I’ll tell you how I’m evolving. Blessings ”, added Tula Rodríguez in an Instagram message.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.