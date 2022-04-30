A month has passed since Mónica Cabrejos revealed to have been the victim of a sexual violation by a sports journalist during a broadcast of the program led by Beto Ortiz in Willax. The former driver also reported that it happened some time ago and that she narrates her event in her book “Public Woman”, which recalls the painful moments and learning that she experienced throughout her life.

In this line, as a result of the popularity that her book gained due to her delicate confession, a large number of speculations have arisen that the actress also decided to clarify in conversation with the Infobae portal.

Monica tells the intention of her book

During the talk, the television figure was consulted about the anecdotes with his father in the past, which are not the best, but occupy a space in his work.

YOU CAN SEE: Mónica Cabrejos defends her book: “She never had the intention of pointing fingers at so-and-so”

“Part of the process is to heal ourselves and the intention of the book is also to show that we women are the ones who must decide about ourselves and resist the system in general,” said Cabrejos at the beginning.

“I think there is also an unspoken message that we should not be silent,” he said. Similarly, I add that, both in her generation and in past generations, silence has prevailed over acts of psychological, physical and sexual violence against women in the home. “That secrecy and silence have been complicit in sexual predators in families,” she commented.

Monica advises journalists

Likewise, the former presenter spoke about the most impertinent question that she had been asked since she announced that she was the victim of sexual assault and took the opportunity to send advice to communicators and journalists.

YOU CAN SEE: Mónica Cabrejos warns Óscar del Portal: “He has to do mea culpa and admit his mistake”

“A reporter from ‘Amor y fuego’ made it for me on WhatsApp. ‘Why don’t you reveal the name of your assailant? (…) I am asking you promptly, why don’t you reveal the name of your aggressor?'” She wrote to me insisting, “Mónica pointed out to Infobae.

“We should stop asking those questions because the processes are different and as I heard a few days ago, the media needs a protocol to deal with this type of issue. For the society in which we live, the media focuses on the behavior of the person attacked and that of the alleged aggressor when in fact they should focus on the abuse not to focus on the reasons related to the motivations or the clothes that were worn, ”added the also psychologist.