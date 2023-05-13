He gave his testimony. Monica Cabrejos was no stranger to Dayanita’s recent statements about Jorge Benavides after his departure from the comedy show “JB en ATV”. For this reason, the journalist wanted to talk about her experience as she was part of the work team of the famous comedian. Despite the fact that he recognized that her work environment was very pleasant for her, a small mistake cost him her position in the then Latina TV space. Next, all the details of her dismissal.

Did Monica Cabrejos get along with Jorge Benavides?

Through her TikTok account, Mónica Cabrejos published a video to talk about her work experience with Jorge Benavides. The former vedette was more than grateful to the comedian, as she assures that he helped her to become known within the medium.

“Working with JB was, for me, something that marked my career. He marked my career for many reasons. First, because It gave me the opportunity to have a name, to be a figure and to make myself known.” commented. In addition, she clarified that the treatment between them was very cordial. “I worked for three years in a row. Jorge always protected me. We were not friends. It was about you ”, she pointed out.

Why did Jorge Benavides fire Mónica Cabrejos?

In another part of the video, Monica Cabrejos It tells in detail how Jorge Benavides decided to remove her from the program in which she was a part at that time. The writer also acknowledged that her behavior was not appropriate and that her boss had every right to fire her. “I recognize, I have always recognized, that I committed a terrible mistake. I went on a trip to Colombia without telling him. When I returned, obviously, Jorge had separated me from the cast. (…) At that very moment, I recognized that I was wrong, ”he commented.

Likewise, he said that the comedian is fond of all the stars with whom he has worked; however, he asks for respect and responsibility at all times. George has something. He is very fair. No matter how much he loves you, no matter how much he appreciates you, he will always do the right thing. If you behave badly, you are undisciplined, if you are out of place, he will let you know in the best way and he will teach you a lesson. He separated me and I went to work with Carlos Álvarez, ”he added.

