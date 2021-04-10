Monica Cabrejos worried all her followers with the news that she had been infected with the coronavirus. However, through her social networks, the driver spoke about the difficult time she is going through.

On her Instagram account, the TV presenter posted a short message asking everyone to pray for people who are fighting the disease.

“Let’s keep praying for all COVID-19 patients. Now it’s my turn, “he said in his publication.

Publication of Mónica Cabrejos Photo: Instagram

Last Friday, April 9, the program Al sixth day issued a statement to inform that Cabrejos would have contracted the coronavirus.

“Our host of Al sixth day, Mónica Cabrejos, has tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, we have taken the pertinent biosafety measures and protocols established by the Ministry of Health ”, was part of the shared text.

Also, in the report it was mentioned that the host of the program will talk about how she is coping with the disease.

“This Saturday April 10 we will have a special edition, where Mónica will tell details about her health condition. We thank you in advance for your solidarity ”, concluded the press release.

On the sixth day, it issues a statement of the contagion of Mónica Cabrejos. Photo: capture / Instagram

Finally, figures in the middle, such as Karen Schwarz and Ernesto Pimentel, who has just overcome COVID-19, left him messages on his social network in order to wish his speedy recovery.

Monica Cabrejos, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.