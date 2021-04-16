The driver Monica Cabrejos prepares to return to television with Al sixth day after overcoming COVID-19. The presenter told how she was able to cope with this difficult stage.

She thanked God and the medical staff who cared for her during her treatment for the disease. Also, he regretted the death of his friends, who were victims of the coronavirus.

“They have been hard and difficult days, sad, because while I was isolated many friends have left because of this disease, but thanks to my faith, prayers and the great professionals who treated me, I can say today, on the 18th, that I defeated the Covid . But it is only a battle, we have to win the war, which will be when we defeat this virus “, declared the figure Panamericana TV for Trome.

Regarding the symptoms she suffered, the driver revealed that she had anxiety, chest pain, a stuffy nose and loss of smell.

Monica Cabrejos confirmed that she will return to the screens on April 20. “I have really been born again, I am grateful for this new opportunity that I have,” she mentioned.

Monica Cabrejos lamented the death of Gustavo Cerrón

Mónica Cabrejos was part of the cast of actors in the new series that Gustavo Cerrón was preparing, who died of COVID-19 on April 14.

The host of Al sixth day regretted the death of her friend with a heartfelt message on her Instagram account.

“Dear friend, Gustavo Cerrón. We talked last month and you convinced me to return to act in your series Open your eyesWe had a date, character, wardrobe and everything. Now you left us and I can only remember you with the laughter, the jokes, the drinks and the joys of having coincided in this life. Have a good trip and see you next time, my dear. How grateful I am to have coincided with you, I have no doubt that you enjoyed the blessing of living to the fullest ”, wrote Mónica Cabrejos.

