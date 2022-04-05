On Monday, April 4, the communicator Monica Cabrejos was invited to the program “Magaly TV, the firm” to deny that the subject of the complaint of sexual harassment (which occurred when she was part of the program “Intimate Enemies”), which she exposed in her book “Public Woman”, is a marketing issue to generate sales.

Early in the interview, Cabrejos revealed why he decided to write it. “This book is clearly imbued with my vision and my experiences as a woman in Peru. One, being a woman of low social class, because my family has been very poor; two, being a woman of African descent, which means a double burden; and three, being a woman who does not fit the stereotypes of society, ”she expressed.

Likewise, he stated that the characters he mentions in his writing do not bear their real names because “The book would become a complaint and the complaints are not made through a book, but in the institutions” .

YOU CAN SEE: Mónica Cabrejos defends her book: “She has never had the intention of pointing fingers at so-and-so”

Mónica Cabrejos commented on the producer Martín Arredondo

Magaly Medina reviewed some episodes of the chapter “Sleeping with the enemy”, where Mónica Cabrejos reveals in detail the sexual harassment she experienced from a producer of the program “Intimate Enemies”, when she worked there.

Cabrejos said that at that time there were two producers: Martín Suyón and Martín Arredondo. He assured that with the first he maintains a very good friendship, and that is why the popular “Urraca” expressed that then the ex-dancer would already be giving the answer of who her aggressor is, by discarding one.

“Regardless of that, I think that whoever puts on the crown alone is somehow the one who has a dirty conscience,” Monica Cabrejos said about it. Later, she commented that she never invited him to the movies, but that “the right movie to go to the movies with Martín Arredondo would be ‘The Predator'”.

YOU CAN SEE: Martín Arredondo: who is he and why would they be involving him in a case of sexual harassment?

However, he clarified that the aforementioned journalist should not feel affected by his statements. “You don’t have to feel alluded to because there have been other producers who have worked with me and there are many producers on television, but if you go and put on the crown…” added Monica Cabrejos.

“I’m going to have to live with this for the rest of my life,” lamented Mónica Cabrejos. Photo: Capture ATV

Mónica Cabrejos revealed how difficult it was to work on “Public Enemies”

In 2009, the program “Intimate Enemies” premiered on Frequencia Latina, hosted by Beto Ortiz and Aldo Miyashiro; Likewise, Mónica Cabrejos joined the team as a reporter. What seemed to be another stage on television for the communicator ended up becoming an experience that would mark her for her entire life.

And it is that, this 2022, Mónica Cabrejos launched her book “Public Woman”, where she reveals that she suffered sexual harassment during her stay on that show. “Professionally and sexually harassed, I felt abused, belittled or humiliated, like 20 things similar to those that Marquitos (Marcos Rodríguez, former production member) has told on his Facebook”, he revealed on the program “Magaly TV, la firma”.

Help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, free of charge, which has a team specialized in “providing information, orientation and emotional support”.

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or to the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).