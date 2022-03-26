Monica Cabrejos appeared on the show beto ortiz and recounted the dark passage that she experienced during the confinement due to the coronavirus in 2020. The television host revealed that she was a victim of rape and that the author of these events was a “friend” whom she met several years ago.

The model was very affected during the interview and broke down live when recounting this moment. She also commented that this character was a close friend of one of her ex-partners. She seemed to be referring to Ronald Baroni.

What did Mónica Cabrejos say during the interview?

This Friday, March 25, the former vedette decided to close this tragic moment and tell her truth about what happened that night, hoping not to be judged: “The only way to heal is to say it, regardless of whether they believe me or not. Since it happened to me I have received doubts and questions, if I was responsible, if I caused it or if I am sure it happened, as if a woman at my age could not be sure of what happened.

To the journalist’s surprise, she commented that the attack occurred on her birthday: “I’m old enough to know how to choose who I want to sleep with and who I don’t, and at my age,” added the host of “On the sixth day.”

The launch of the new book by Mónica Cabrejos

During this conversation, the journalist mentioned that in her new book “Public Woman” the moment she suffered at the hands of her aggressor is captured. The chapter is called “Easy Viola” and she explained why: “In Peru, raping is the easiest thing that can exist, more affordable and cheaper. Proving rape on an adult woman is the hardest thing. It’s not enough for me to say it. “Viola Fácil” is a drug that leaves no trace, it is metabolized in less than 12 hours; that is, when you wake up from the rape there is no drug in your body and you don’t have a way to prove it”.

Likewise, she added that this transgressor belongs to the artistic medium and has known him for 24 years: “He is a friend of an ex-lover, from when he was 21 years old. He invited me to spend my birthday in a house.