Monica Cabrejos He surprised locals and strangers by revealing painful details of his life in the program “Beto to know”, last Friday, March 25. During the interview, the TV host revealed that she had been the victim of rape during the pandemic by a former soccer player, who currently works as a sports journalist.

Although the presenter of “On the sixth day” keeps the name of the aggressor in reserve, she dared to tell the terrible episode in conversation with Beto Ortiz. “He invited me to spend my birthday at a house in Asia. We went and as an adult woman the first thing I said was: ‘Accepting the invitation is not synonymous that I’m going to sleep with you’”, she expressed.

“I thought that silent was going to be an accomplice, not only of the one who did it to me, but of all the violations that occur every day in the country. I think that the only way to heal is to say it, regardless of whether you who are watching me, believe me or not, I felt the need to say it, “said the journalist.

Mónica Cabrejos will tell passages of her life in her book “Public Woman”. Photo: Monica Cabrejos/Instagram.

Driver was the victim of sexual abuse by a former soccer player

The also writer is preparing to launch her book “Public Woman”, where she recounts passages from her life; In addition, she mentions that a year and a half ago, in the midst of a pandemic, she was doped and raped by the sports journalist, whom she has known for more than 24 years. “Is the character public?” Ortiz asked. The communicator replied: “Yes. Sports journalist, many years linked to the world of modeling. He has been a footballer ” .

“I woke up naked, covered, his clothes were under the bed (…). At that moment I knew that he had drugged me (…) he told me: ‘Who is going to rape you? You are a 45-year-old woman, please. I am pituco, I don’t want scandals’. He got violent. I told him: ‘When I arrive in Lima I will do a toxicological test.’ I needed proof to incriminate him. He is a psychopath. For this reason, I decide to tell it and so that it does not happen to anyone else, “he asserted.

Mónica Cabrejos tells in her book that she had two abortions

The television host detailed on the Beto Ortiz set that she had two abortions: one was spontaneous and the other therapeutic due to a malformation in the fetus. “He was a baby who had a malformation, a malformation that was not going to allow him a normal life. His life expectancy was three months and, if he survived, he was not going to have a healthy life, a functional life. It was also not going to be a functional life for me.”

Mónica Cabrejos gives her support to Dalia Durán

Like other entertainment characters, Mónica Cabrejos sympathized with Dalia Durán, who was asking for support to find a job and thus raise her children. The television presenter stressed that the Cuban requires psychological treatment to heal internally and finally lead a normal life.

“She needs long-standing professional treatment to recover and get her emotional and economic dependency worked on and she can have a functional life for herself and her children,” she specified.

11.3.2022 | Publication by Mónica Cabrejos about Dalía Durán. Photo: capture Facebook

Mariella Zanetti extends her support to Mónica Cabrejos

The TV figure expressed his solidarity with Mónica Cabrejos, after the latter confessed to having been the victim of rape by a sports commentator during the pandemic. The former vedette said that both she and her other companions of “America today” are aware of the identity of the alleged attacker of Cabrejos, for which she called on the women who would have suffered because of this subject to raise their voices her.

“You cannot say the name of the aggressor because there is no proof, but beware, we do know who he is,” Zanetti said.