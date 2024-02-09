Monica Cabrejos She was on Magaly Medina's program and was inevitably consulted by Yahaira Plasencia, who made her debut hosting 'Al Segundo Día', which has generated various reactions. The former model, known for her career in the media, chose to give a response in a curious way. On the other hand, the salsa singer, whose career has been mainly in the musical field, takes on this challenge with high expectations from the public and the production of Panamericana TV.

This change marks a new stage for the weekend space, which has distinguished itself by addressing social and entertainment issues with a unique approach. The arrival of Yahaira Plasencia not only implies a renewal in the image of the show, but also in her career within the medium of entertainment.

Did Yahaira Plasencia debut as a TV host?

Yahaira Plasencia, recognized in the musical environment for her talent and stage presence, makes the leap to television as the new host of 'Al Segundo Día'. This role represents a new professional horizon for Plasencia, who has expressed her enthusiasm and commitment to bringing new energy to the program.

His debut is anticipated with anticipation by both his followers and the faithful viewers of Panamericana TV, interested in seeing what his performance is like in this new stage in his life and artistic career.

“I am excited to announce that this Saturday, February 10, at 10 pm, I will debut as host on 'Al Segundo Día'. It is my first time and I could not be more grateful to Panamericana TV for this opportunity!” said the 'Queen'. del Totó' in a publication in which he announced its arrival on screens.

What did Mónica Cabrejos say about Yahaira Plasencia?

Mónica Cabrejos tried to maintain a neutral opinion when referring to the entry of Yahaira Plasencia as the main image of 'Al sixth day', following the principle that if she has nothing good to say, it is better not to say anything. Her position avoids direct criticism and she did not give any further statements regarding the change.

“I can't speak, my religion doesn't allow me, when you don't have anything good to say, don't say anything,” was the only thing the former model said on the set of 'Magaly TV, la firma'.

Magaly Medina expressed her disagreement with the selection of Yahaira Plasencia for the role of Channel 5 presenter, suggesting an apparent lack of suitability for the position. Her comments reflect criticism of the decision to include the Peruvian artist in this new television role.

“Who did the casting for her… if she didn't even want to as a singer she has anything to say, now as a host… they must be very disappointed in the casting or they pay so little that no one accepted… What is she going to show?” the 'Magpie'.

