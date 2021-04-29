The conductor of On the sixth day, Monica cabrejos, received criticism from Magaly medina Y Rodrigo Gonzales, who assured that the interview he did with Yahaira PlasenciaOn Tuesday, April 27, he was accommodating.

Likewise, the driver was not the only one present when the sauce boat gave the statements about her party in Cieneguilla, as she was accompanied by the driver of Women in command Thais Casalino.

According to a report from Peru 21, the journalist emphasized: “Not everyone will like me. I consider that to say what I think and ask, I don’t have to mistreat or insult anyone. I said what I think and asked what I thought appropriate. Some will like it, others will not. “

“I told Yahaira what I think, without yelling or insulting. Others will consider that the ideal was to insult and mistreat her when interviewing her. Each one handles himself with his own criteria. They invited me. When they are invited, they will have the opportunity to ask their own questions, ”said the host of Al sixth day.

Regarding the interview with the sauce boat, the driver of Love and fire Rodrigo Gonzales, in the program on Wednesday April 28, told the conductors Cabrejos and Casalino: “People wanted to listen to her, not for you to guide her.”

Mónica Cabrejos and Thais Casalino interview Yahaira Plasencia

The conductors of Al sixth day and Women in command were who were in charge of interviewing the singer. During the broadcast, Yahaira Plasencia told her more than three million followers on Instagram that she accepts her responsibility and her mistake.