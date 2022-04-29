Monica Cabrejos He referred again to the ampay of sports journalist Óscar del Portal after discovering the alleged infidelity to his wife in two reports presented by the program “Magaly TV, the firm”. In this same television space, the psychologist commented on the uproar caused by her return to the Jorge Chavez International Airport and the conversation he had with Magaly Medina’s producer.

As is known, it all started with the images of April 19, in which the producer Fiorella Méndez is seen staying to sleep in the apartment that the commentator shares with his family, but nothing was confirmed; however, a week later, on April 26, the investigation team of the show host’s program presented electronic tickets that would confirm that both characters met at the hotel Britannialocated in Miraflores, since the beginning of the year.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina on Óscar del Portal: “He is devastated and cries every minute”

What did Mónica Cabrejos say about Óscar del Portal?

After listening to what the presenter Magaly Medina said, the communicator Mónica Cabrejos stated: “No one marries to get divorced, he does it with the intention of spending the rest of his life, he is realizing that he is losing everything . (…) Lies have short legs, if you want your family back, you have to start making a mea culpa and admit the mistake ”.

Finally, he sent her some advice: “How can you regain confidence? He has to do a lot of change demonstrations.” Likewise, it is known —by information from the host of “Magaly TV, la firma”— that the sports commentator will not provide statements due to the state in which he is.

YOU CAN SEE: Óscar del Portal would leave his wife’s apartment in 2 days, according to “Love and Fire”

Magaly Medina assures that Óscar del Portal is not having a good time

The host Magaly Medina surprised her viewing public again by confessing that the producer of her program “Magaly TV, the firm” had a private meeting with the sports journalist Óscar del Portal, who was devastated by the whole family situation he is experiencing. .