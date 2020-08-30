Manish Aggarwal, New DelhiDelhi Police has given the command to a woman officer for the first time. Experts associated with the police believe that making the 2009 batch women IPS as the DCP of the crime branch will increase the morale of women policemen and officers in the police force, but the challenges are not less. The reason for this is that in the crime branch, there is some different work from the district. In this, the entire focus has to be kept on investigation. The former Delhi Police says that for the first time, making a woman officer a DCP of a crime branch is a welcome move. If new officers come to the crime branch, they will have the courage to do something different with new energy and ideas. This will only benefit the unit. It is a matter of challenge being a woman officer, then the officer who has been the DCP of the district will also handle the crime branch well. Colonel Singh, who was the DCP of the crime branch and retired from the ED, says that the woman should not be surprised if she is given the responsibility of the crime branch. Women hold many important positions in the police and Monica Bhardwaj has previously commanded the district. Some officers associated with the Delhi Police believe that the way Monica Bhardwaj showed restraint during the dispute with Tis Hazari lawyers, it is because of this that she has been given this responsibility. However, the responsibility of Crime Branch will be a big challenge for him. The reason for this is that not only will they have to focus on investigation but their primary task will be to deal with notorious criminals like special cell. Till a few years ago, the responsibility of the Special Cell was to catch and deal with the terrorists, while the Crime Branch was seen taking action against other criminals. In recent years, the Special Cell has conducted most encounters against criminals. However, no woman officer has been made DCP till date in the special cell.