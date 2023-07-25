Monica Bertini, dream neckline: the Sport Mediaset journalist scores goals on social media

Monica Bertini it is one of sports reporters more competent and loved by the fans. His story tells the beginnings a Sportitaliathen the transition to Sky Sports and now, indeed for years, he is one of the faces of Mediaset: from ‘Pressing‘ to the news of the news of ‘Mediaset sports‘, without forgetting in the past his presence at ‘Tiki Taka‘, there are many programs and live football that have seen her as a protagonist.

In recent days Monica Bertini has followed the “Match of the heart for Romagna” broadcast by Italia 1. But her fans, in addition to the skill and ability to pierce the screen, also appreciate the beauty of the Mediaset sports journalist.

His shots on social media are always full of likes. In the last few hours, for example, a selfie complete with a peek-a-boo neckline has seduced more than one follower.

A more beautiful photo even than many goals told by Monica Bertini.

