Deva Casselthe daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel is now considered a fashion diva in all respects. At the age of 17, the girl has already paraded for the most important fashion houses in the world as well as earning numerous covers in the newspapers.

Deva has all the credentials to become a world-famous artist following in the footsteps of her parents. In the past few hours she has returned to post on her social channels some shots of her where she showed off a breathtaking look.

It is not the first time that the daughter of Monica Bellucci showcases her passion for 90s retro looks. Lately she posted some shots immortalized by the photographer Tess Petronio.

Deva first posed in green with matching top and skirt, then switched to total black with shorts and triangle bra and ended the shoot in red with a provocative cardigan worn without a bra.

Source: web

Three sensual shots that showed all her sensuality and beauty. The world of fashion and entertainment has been invaded for some years by the children of famous people made famous only by the surname they bear.

In the case of Deva, however, the situation is different. The daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel at 17 has already bewitched everyone and she seems to have clear ideas about what she wants to do when she grows up.

Following in the footsteps of beauty and style of mother Monica seems to be her goal. Already at 17, Deva seems to have inherited a lot from her mother and as the years go by the resemblance becomes more and more clear.

Not only physically, seeing her confidence in front of a camera, Deva also inherited the character and personality of her parents.