The daughter of supermodel Monica Bellucci and actor Vincent Cassel, Virgo Cassel, attended the Dior fashion house show, which took place as part of Paris Fashion Week, in a revealing look. The corresponding photos were published on her Instagram page (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia).

The 19-year-old fashion model appeared in public in a black suit, which consisted of a bralette top, a cardigan with feathers and a maxi-length skirt. She chose high-heeled sandals for shoes and was holding a clutch bag from the mentioned brand in her hands. The celebrity attached a bow-shaped clip to her hair and applied nude makeup to her face.

“Thank you for the invitation,” the influencer captioned the post. Subscribers admired the girl’s appearance in numerous comments. “Beautiful daughter of beautiful parents,” “Just wow,” “You look gorgeous,” “Beautiful,” fans said.

In June, Deva Cassel starred in an advertisement for the Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana. The model took part in a photo shoot held at the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome. The girl posed in a translucent black lace minidress, through which her underwear was visible. She completed her look with flat sandals and a matching clutch.