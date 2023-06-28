Monica Bellucci and the relationship with Tim Burton: “I love him”

Monica Bellucci confirms for the first time that she is in a relationship with Tim Burton: the actress and the director, in fact, had been photographed together last February.

Despite the shots and the rumors, however, neither of them had ever talked about the alleged relationship, simply deciding not to comment on the rumors.

Now, it was Monica Bellucci herself who formalized the liaison in an interview with Elle France. On the eve of his departure for London, where he will shoot Beetlejuice 2, directed by Tim Burton and in which the Italian actress will play the role of Beetlejuice’s wife, the interpreter said: “What I can say is that I am very happy to have met the man, first of all. It’s one of those encounters that rarely happen in life.”

“I know the man, I love him, and now I know the director, another adventure begins. I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton,” added Monica Bellucci.

Love at first sight between the two, who have actually known each other for about ten years, would have struck in 2022 at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon.

“It is in the most absolute discretion that Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci met and never left each other again” wrote the French magazine in February Paris Matchwhich had posted photos of the two together.