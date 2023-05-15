Los Angeles.-Italian actress Monica Bellucci is in negotiations to be part of “Beetlejuice 2”, which is scheduled to be released in 2024, thirty-six years after the first film.

Although the details of the plot of the second part of the story, directed again by Tim Burton, remain to be revealed, the specialized media The Hollywood Reporter announced that Bellucci is being considered for the role of the wife of the eccentric ghost, who will be brought back to life by the American actor Michael Keaton.

This week the Warner Bros. studio announced that the film will be released on September 6, 2024 with a cast that will also repeat the actress Winona Ryder, who gave life to the gothic teenager Lydia Deetz in the original film.

The cast will also include the Hispanic Jenna Ortega, known for her portrayal of Wednesday, in the Netflix series of the same name and the American Justin Theroux.

Monica Bellucci. Instagram photo

Bellucci, whose last work was the “Mafia Mamma” series, is currently Burton’s partner.

The director will also be one of the producers of the film, as well as Plan B, Brad Pitt’s company.

The scriptwriters will be Al Gough and Miles Millar, creators of the series “Wednesday”, also directed by Burton.

In the original film, a recently deceased married couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) are upset by the arrival of a family (Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones and Ryder) at their old house, so they contact the twisted ghost Beetlejuice ( Michael Keaton) to torment the new inhabitants of his home.

“Beetlejuice” was a huge critical and public success and It went on to gross $75 million.

We recommend you read: