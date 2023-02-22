In 2006 they met, albeit fleetingly, on the steps of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, but it was in October 2022, 16 years after that first meeting, when Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton met again and were no longer separated. According to an exclusive account of the magazine Paris Matchwho has surprised them walking arm in arm through the streets of Paris, both have been a couple since they met at the 14th Lumiere Film Festival, which is held annually in the French city of Lyon. And it is that the person in charge of granting the award to Burton was precisely Monica Bellucci.

The 58-year-old Italian actress had been single since her relationship with the French gallery owner Nicolas Lefebvre ended in 2019 after two years together. “We get along very well and this man taught me a lot, he is a person who has a true artistic sensibility, but our flight together now continues on another track, which is that of a lifelong friendship,” the actress told the magazine. Italian F. Lefebvre was Bellucci’s first known partner after her marriage to French actor Vincent Cassel, with whom she was married for 14 years, from 1999 to 2013, forming one of the most powerful couples in European and international cinema. star system global. Cassel and Bellucci had two daughters, Deva and Léonie Cassel. When she parted ways with Cassel, the Italian diva pointed to the magazine Vanity Fair that she had always had a partner by her side and that the breakup had been good for her to focus on herself: “I would like to convey this same message to my daughters so that they are aware that it is not mandatory to have a husband or a partner. Loneliness should not scare us.”

For his part, the 64-year-old American director separated from his partner, actress Helena Bonham Carter, in 2014, after 13 years together. Burton and Carter have two children together: Bill and Nell. Both met during the filming of the adaptation that the acclaimed director made of Planet of the Apes in 2001. Since then, the two have worked together on various films such as Sweeney Todd and Alice in Wonderland. Before that long relationship with Bonham Carter (with whom he never walked down the aisle), Burton was married to German special effects technician, painter and academic Lena Gieseke for four years, from 1987 to 1991.

“After 50, a woman can still have a lot of fun,” said the Italian actress in an interview with the newspaper La Repubblica a few years ago. It seems that she keeps it. Although both the actress and the director are well-known faces in the film industry, they had never met on any professional project. Maybe now they will surprise again.