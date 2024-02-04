Monia La Ferrera she left the house of Big Brother in the episode of January 30, 2024. The former gieffina had reconnected with one of her former flames, Massimiliano Varrese, with whom they exchanged a kiss in the most spied on house in Italy.

However, in the previous episodes Alfonso Signori informed the actor of the presence of a certain John in Monia's life. Massimiliano appeared surprised by this news, taking it out on her wife and saying that she had never informed him of this situation. Even though Monia defines him as just a friend, doubts arise in Varrese and he is very upset.

This malaise of Massimiliano is not looked upon kindly by the other competitors, who in the following episode vote Monia for the nomination, following which she will be eliminated. Precisely in this regard Monia's mother intervenes, accusing Varrese of eliminating his daughter and lying about “the Giovanni issue”. According to his mother, Massimiliano knew everything and pretended in front of the viewers.

I can't stay silent in the face of injustice. I was sorry for Massimiliano's behavior during the episode where we talked about my daughter's friend and I repeat friend. During the episode, Massimiliano pretended not to know anything, discrediting my daughter's truth which was clear from the beginning. He showed the tenants pain.. pain which then turned in the house towards my daughter.. see the latest nominations which had nothing against my daughter but defended Massimiliano by making him look like a victim.

According to what the woman says, Massimiliano's parents also railed against their daughter:

The unfair accusations by Massimiliano's parents against Monia when on our part and above all on my daughter's part there has always been the utmost respect and will continue to be so because respect is the basis of our principles”. Then he concluded: “I therefore ask you to see and remember Monia for what she did at home and always remember how I taught my daughter that the truth always pays and unfortunately for Monia this time her sincerity and purity it cost! I'm proud of her.

In conclusion, according to Monia's mother, Massimiliano pretended to be Giovanni's existence to appear as a victim in the eyes of the public. But this staging cost Monia the elimination, as the contestants had voted for her only because she had hurt the actor.