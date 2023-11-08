Monia Bortolotti in hospital, before the investigating judge she decided to make use of the right not to answer: the lie that emerged about the death of her second child

Yesterday morning, Tuesday 7 November, there was Garanzia’s interrogation for Monia Bortolotti, in a security room of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo. At first she was in the prison, but only the previous day they transferred her to the hospital.

The 27-year-old mother, while locked in her cell, told the officers that she wanted to commit a crime extreme gesturebut without doing anything. However, as a precaution they decided to keep her in hospital.

The investigating judge Federica Gaudino he asked her several questions, but she decided to make use of the faculty of do not answer. Her trusted lawyer was with her Luca Bosisiowho tried to ask for house arrest.

From what emerged further, the words to say to end it, his health conditions should be good, but is still kept under strict surveillance in a security room. We still don’t know when it will come transferred back in prison.

After months of investigations, the investigators, on Saturday 4 November, decided to trigger the arrest for her handcuffs. But in these hours they are coming out further details about what the woman did to her 2 children. In the meantime, the investigating judge has ordered her to remain in prison.

The crimes of which Monia Bortolotti is accused and the lie told to her partner

Monia Bortolotti is 27 years old and is accused of double infanticide of his 2 children. The first Alice she passed away at 4 months old in November 2021. Matthiasthe second, however, died at 2 months old, in October 2022.

From the autopsy performed on the newborn’s body, it emerged that he unfortunately died forced asphyxiation. According to the investigators, he ended his life, using his own cushionjust a few days before he returned home from the hospital.

In reality, the doctors had warned their companion Cristian Zorzi not to leave her alone. However, on the day the little boy died, it turned out that Monia had told him that one of his was about to arrive at her house. friend.

This person never was found. For this reason the officers who were investigating these two deaths ordered the arrest of the mother, who when she learned she was being investigated, started writing posts on a Facebook page dedicated precisely to her SIDS.