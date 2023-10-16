Moni Ovadia will resign as director of the Teatro Comunale of Ferrara. The actor himself announced it in an interview on the Corriere website. “All this happens only because I expressed an opinion: I ended up in this persecution, in this aggression, just because of this,” Ovadia said. The writer had uttered critical sentences towards the Israeli government after the Hamas attack on 7 October and the subsequent bombings on the Gaza Strip. “I said that the responsibility for everything that happened falls on the government. I didn’t say “Long live Hamas””, Ovadia is keen to underline, “I just added that they let the situation fester. I’ve written much, much stronger things along these lines in the past.”

“I didn’t want to take a step back, I wanted to get kicked out and then file a complaint, but I do it for the workers who shouldn’t be harmed. So on Friday he will resign. However, the majority of the Board of Directors and the City Council have the tools to put me in the corner,” added the actor. In particular, it was the Fratelli d’Italia senator Alberto Balboni who circulated the request for resignation.

At this point Ovadia takes the opportunity to remove a few stones from his shoes: “Since I have reached the age of reason I have sided with freedom of expression, but in the end I preferred not to harm the workers and anticipate the decision of the top management”, he adds, “However, I note that Italy is a regime, not even remotely a democracy.”

“When you attack opinions you begin to foreshadow tyranny. This is the new fascism, stigmatizing people’s opinions by criminalizing them”, the actor comments harshly. Who finally claims the results achieved at the Abbado under his direction: “With my management the Theater had achieved sensational results, it had increased productions, funding had increased”.