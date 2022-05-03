“Jewish Hitler and Jews as the worst anti-Semites in history? I can only say that these words should simply be dismissed as a bunch of nonsense, stupidity“He reacts like this Moni OvadiaJewish artist, writer and intellectual

, interviewed by AdnKronos, to comment on the sentences uttered by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov. “That Hitler was of Jewish origin is an old story, today we would define them as ‘fake news’ … heard it around more than once and I am not more scandalized by this great stupidity“, summarizes.

But Ovadia specifies: “It may always be that a person of distant Jewish origin may be an anti-Semite, it would be neither the first nor the last time: the worst enemies of the faith are the apostates! When someone in the past has left a path and then wants to erase its traces, he ends up behaving in the opposite way to what one would naturally expect “.

But, Ovadia adds, “it is an imbecility even that of those who claim that it is not possible that the Azov battalion is Nazi, given that President Zelensky is a Jew. A Jew is first of all a human being and like any human being, for convenience or myopia, he may not realize that he has real Nazis in the house, such as those of Azov who have chosen the swastika symbol, which they wear: under that symbol millions of Jews have been exterminated, millions of people; and not recognizing this fact is dishonest, even from the historical point of view. Not to mention the many massacres carried out under the flags of the USA and NATO. The fact remains that Putin is a dictator who reacted and unleashed a criminal war and I would be in jail in Russia today. But it is true for everyone, for Russians as well as for Ukrainians and Americans: L

and the reasons for the war are not those told by the mainstream. I am against all wars! “.

(from Enzo Bonaiuto)