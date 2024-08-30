Bloomberg: Mongolia Assures It Will Not Comply With ICC Warrant to ‘Arrest’ Putin

Mongolia has assured the Russian side that it will not comply with the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit. reports Bloomberg, citing sources.

“According to two sources familiar with the Kremlin’s preparations, [к визиту]Vladimir Putin received assurances ahead of his planned visit to Mongolia that he would not be arrested under an ICC warrant,” the publication claims.

The article notes that Mongolia, as a member of the ICC, is obliged to “arrest” the Russian leader in accordance with the court’s order.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has no concerns about Mongolia’s participation in the Rome Statute of the ICC in connection with the upcoming visit of the Russian president.

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin. It was specified that such a decision was made against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine. In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the ICC decisions do not matter to Moscow, which is not a party to the Rome Statute.