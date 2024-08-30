Mongolia has assured that it will not comply with the ICC arrest warrant for Russian President Putin

Ulaanbaatar has promised not to comply with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) “arrest” order for Russian President Vladimir Putin when he arrives in Mongolia on an official visit. The Russian side has officially received the assurances, according to a source familiar with the Kremlin’s preparations for the head of state’s trip.

“There is no risk of Putin being arrested,” the source said. According to him, before such foreign trips, the entire spectrum of the negotiating format is agreed upon in advance. Mongolia, as the host country, has given guarantees that neither Putin nor any of his delegation will be detained.

Mongolia, as a member of the ICC and a signatory to the Rome Statute, is obliged to “arrest” the Russian leader according to the court’s order. In this regard, the Mongolian Foreign Ministry held a meeting with diplomats from other countries to explain the planned visit of the Russian leader.

In turn, Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and does not recognize the decisions of the ICC.

The Kremlin has expressed concerns about the upcoming visit

Putin will visit Mongolia on September 3 — this will be the first visit of a Russian president to a country that recognizes the jurisdiction of the ICC. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the planned visit, noted that the Russian side has no concerns about Mongolia’s participation in the ICC.

“There is no worry, we have a wonderful dialogue with our friends in Mongolia,” he specified. According to Peskov, Mongolia’s membership in the ICC does not pose a threat to the Russian leader, since all aspects of the trip were carefully prepared.

It is known that Putin will visit Mongolia at the invitation of President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. The visit is planned, among other things, to participate in the ceremonial events dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces over the Japanese militarists on the Khalkhin Gol River.

In addition, Putin and Khurelsukh will discuss the prospects for the development of Russian-Mongolian relations of a comprehensive strategic partnership and sign the necessary bilateral documents.

ICC issues warrant for Putin’s ‘arrest’ in 2023

On March 17, 2023, the criminal court in The Hague issued a warrant for Putin’s “arrest”. It was specified that such a decision was made against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the ICC decisions do not matter to Moscow, since it is not a party to the Rome Statute and does not recognize their decisions. “Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and does not bear obligations under it,” the diplomat recalled.

Peskov also said that it was “hard to even think about” using the warrant against Putin. “It is hard to imagine that anyone would even seriously consider using this warrant against the president of the Russian Federation,” he noted.