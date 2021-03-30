Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Asian Nations Cup fast-paced chess tournament for junior teams under 14 years of age for males and females was concluded, with the participation of 274 players from 21 Asian countries, where Mongolia won the girls’ championship title with 17 points from 8 wins, one draw and without any loss, while Iran came again with a score 15 points.

India won the junior championship gold with 15 points after 7 wins and one draw, and Iran came second with 14 points.

The tournament was held online on the website “Chase.com” according to the Swiss system of 9 rounds. Each player got a reflection time of 10 minutes for the match, with an addition of 5 seconds for each player for each move from the start of the match according to the fast chess system.

The closing ceremony was attended via the Internet, Hisham Ali Al-Taher, Secretary General of the AFC, and delivered the association’s speech, where he congratulated the winners, stressing the importance of this age stage for young men and women under 14 years of age as it is a transitional period and a focal point for the professional phase. Bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, President of the AFC, added: The aim is to build cadres and polish talents, appreciating the efforts of the Sri Lanka Chess Federation headed by the referee and the international regulator, and Yegisuriya Lakshman, director of the tournament.