The Mongol Rally is a rally raid that makes any off-road enthusiast proud, we are talking about a rally stage that thrills alpha males (the real ones!). This event, which can easily be classified among the craziest and most bizarre rides in the worldwill be held from July 15th to August 26th 2023 crossing the length and breadth of Europe and Asia, in a journey full of emotions through the Silk Road.

Mongol Rally, what is it? The history of the craziest rally raid in the world

TheMongol Rallyis a non-competitive international rally for charity that has been held continuously since 2004, the only stop of the competition occurred during the years of the pandemic and in 2022 due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The inaugural rally took place in 2004in which six teams showed up at the start and four of these completed the race. The second edition of the rally, in 2005, saw the participation of 43 teams, and 18 cars arrived intact in Ulan Bator. The 2006 edition started on July 22nd with 167 cars at the start: 117 reached Ulan Bator. In 2007 there were 200 participating teams, then increased in 2011 to 300.

Stages and routes of the Mongol Rally

The Mongol Rally was designed to be as much of an adventure as possible for the participants; in fact, it’s not a rally in the traditional sense of the term and there is no prize for the first to arrive: the important thing is to reach the finish line with your own abilities by choosing the route you prefer, while organizing the rally does not provide any type of technical assistance, organizational or medical. It can be defined as a real rally a la… Genghis Khan!

The Mongol Rally 2023 has two starting points: being the organizers from Bristol, the starting point is theGoodwood Circuit in West Sussex UK but the official departure takes place near Prague towards the end of July. The finish line, initially in Ulan Bator in Mongolia, was later moved to Ulan Ude in SiberiaRussia.

Car stopped in the Gobi desert

During the Mongol Rally each participant can decide the path they prefer; make the one as linear as possible, lengthen it by thousands of km, taking advantage of the opportunity to visit more places, all while respecting the arrival deadline of the race (about two months after the start). You will come to cross almost a third of the planet, in some of the most pristine areas of the globe in contact with new worlds, traveling through places rich in millenary history, where the Silk Road was born, which made the magical oriental world known to all.

It is the real possibility of trace a stretch of road that made the history of our worldwhich allowed the first contacts with the East, where many western merchants experienced sensational journeys to reach a new civilization.

How to participate in the Mongol Rally 2023

Participation in the Mongol Rally 2023 is only possible with vehicles at least 10 years old and with an engine capacity of less than 1,200 cm³.The limit for motorcycles, on the other hand, was set at 125 cm³. All vehicles participating in the race must be brought home either independently, or via the Russian railway network by loading the car onto the train in Ulan Ude and collecting it in Riga.

Cost of participation in the Mongol Rally

To participate in the Mongol Rally you don’t need to be an expert and world-renowned driver. Just pour one fixed fee of £500 charity to the association supported by the organizers, cool earthand a second share of at least £500 to a charity at the discretion of the teams.

