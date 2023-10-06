Monge is growing, good news for Mediobanca too. The 2022 budget

Great news for Mongethe leading company in the animal food which also has a share in Mediobanca. 2022 was a record-breaking year. The Piedmontese group closes with a consolidated profit of 40.6 million. Decisive – we read in Milano Finanza – i 478 million in revenues thanks to foreign markets, which account for a third of the turnover, and marketing expenses. The expansion into foreign markets and the strong media presence are good for the accounts of Monge, the multinational animal feed company based in the province of Cuneo known to the financial world for a participation in the Mediobanca shareholding equal to 1.1%.



Monge is an Italian company based in Savigliano Monastery in the province of Wedge. Founded in 1963 by Baldassarre Monge, it is still owned by the Monge family. For sixty years it has been producing dog and cat food with passion and particular attention to quality, always putting the well-being of our four-legged friends first. Monge’s uniqueness is summarized in “The Italian petfood family“: a family now in its third generation, which is committed day after day to creating the best possible product for them, with transparent labels that speak clearly.

