Monfalcone, pro-Palestine demonstration. Tensions after the Israeli flag displayed by the Northern League mayor

The war between Israel And Palestine It’s having repercussions around the world. In Italy for example there was the case of demonstration to Monfalconea municipality of 30 thousand inhabitants on the border with Slovenia. Hundreds of people gathered downtown Friday evening praising the most fundamentalist Islamattacking Israel, demanding freedom for Palestine shouting: “Allah Akbar, death to Israel“. It is estimated that the 33% of the entire population of Monfalcone is Muslim. The city – we read in Libero – also lives on orders from Fincantieri’s docks. The shipbuilding giant has always needed workers. And of people who work between enormous sheets of metal, industrial welders and dry docks that look like islands, so over time it has become a community formed increasingly larger and according to what was stated by the mayor of the city, with a very clear objective.

“A few years ago – explains Northern League member Anna Maria Cisint – an imam candidly admitted: we will occupy the city. We are not interested in integration. We are here to replace you“. The flag with the Star of David hoisted on the town hall – continues Libero – must have overheated the spirits: “They live it as a provocation, they explained to us from Digos. The fear is that the situation can get out of hand. “We want to defend our roots”, underlines the mayor. “At the end of November I will bring a measure to the city council for sanction those who wear the full veil. And it will be mandatory to speak Italian in cultural centers. Here they now go around with the full veil. Once 14-year-old girls have reached sexual maturity, they are sent to their countries of origin to get married. I myself saved four little girls who were about to be forced to marry. One had cuts on her head”, says Cisint. Another example helps to understand: about a community of “6 thousand women who followed their husbands, just 7 work“.

