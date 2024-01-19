Accident today in a shipyard in Monfalcone, (Gorizia). For reasons yet to be established, a scaffolding collapsed involving some workers. One of them, stuck under the tangle of iron and sheet metal, was freed by the firefighters with the use of the crane and entrusted to healthcare personnel. At this moment the divers of the National Corps, coming from the Trieste command, are carrying out a series of dives in the adjacent area to exclude the presence of further people involved, albeit in the absence of reports of missing persons.