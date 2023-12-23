Monfalcone: the Northern League mayor closes illegal places of worship and Muslims protest

Yesterday, in Monfalcone (province of Gorizia), there was a protest by at least 8,000 Muslims against the Northern League mayor Anna Maria Cisint. To tell the truth, the conflicts between the mayor and Muhammad's faithful certainly didn't start yesterday. For years the mayor has deservedly tried to make it clear that those who have been welcomed must conform to the habits and customs of the host and not vice versa. A simple principle that some forget.

Monfalcone today has a third of citizens of the Muslim faith who are preparing to oust the Catholics. Nowadays, in the “reverse world” in which we find ourselves, it is the Italian mayor who must defend the rights of Italians, so to speak “originals”, and who have not had acquired citizenship.

Anna Maria Cisint, Northern League mayor, defends the rights of Italian Catholics during Christmas

The mayor also banned Muslim women from bathing while dressed and then criticized the medical correctness of Ramadan on minors and debilitated people. Common sense measures. “We ask the mayor to open his doors to the citizens and not to two citizens out of three, which is what he is doing at the moment: governing only a part of the city. We are very available, we have no preclusions and if he listens to us we can do also a journey together” tells us Bou Konate, a Senegalese politician in Italy since 1984 who, out of his goodness, says he “has no preclusions”.

Monfalcone, Salvini and Fedriga intervene via video call

The mayor responded in kind with a double video call with the leader of the League Matteo Salvini and the governor of FVG Massimiliano Fedriga. “Today Monfalcone had the most evident demonstration of the Muslim community's desire for abuse to impose its own more fundamentalist Islamic model. On the one hand, in the centre, the desire to celebrate the highest moment of the Nativity in which the principles Christians, at the basis of our civilization, on the other an unseemly protest”.

But what is the accusation that the mayor directs at Muslims? “I don't comply with urban planning and public safety regulations”, replies the Mayor. And he also points out the “abuse against women, and the expressions of violence that glorify Palestinian terrorism”.

Where are the feminists so ready against the supposed Italian patriarchy? Evidently there is someone who considers himself above the law simply because he professes a different religion. If – as the union says – Islamic prayer centers are not in compliance with municipal and state regulations, it is not clear why Muslims should be privileged over a Catholic church with the same problems. We are truly at the reversal of values.

Democracy is a good thing but unfortunately not all countries in the world follow it. Just try to build a Christian church in an Arab country and then see what happens to you, other than “administrative offenses”.

Naturally, the Democratic Party immediately rushed to the aid of the Islamic demonstrators and declared that Cisint is a “bad teacher”. So democracy yes but nose ring no. The Italian religion is Catholic, there are others, but they certainly must not override Italian laws.

Common sense, moreover, says that the guest adapts and does not become the master. A small basic principle that in this crazy era of complete reversal of values ​​is often forgotten.

