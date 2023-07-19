Controversy at the Marina Julia beach in Monfalcone (Gorizia). The mayor Anna Maria Cisin says: “It is a tourist destination and therefore the behavior of Muslim foreigners who usually enter the water with their clothes on is unacceptable: a practice that is causing confusion and which creates unbearable consequences for the protection of decency”. In an open letter to the local Muslim community, the mayor of Monfalcone adds: “Those who come from realities other than ours have an obligation to respect the rules and customs.”

“The practice of accessing the beach and the water in clothing other than swimsuits must cease,” Cisin asserts peremptorily.

Furthermore, he adds, “this unacceptable behavior takes place in a context in which there is ever greater damage to the norms, principles and forms that govern community life, thus risking widening the rift in relations between the great majority of Monfalcone and the Islamic component. I am referring – he specifies – among other things to the ever-increasing presence in the city of women wearing the burqa, with the complete covering of the face which prevents any identification and is evocative of a fundamentalist vision, which is also part of the will not to respect rules and norms of the countries of arrival, in particular of the component coming from Bangladesh, which records the most numerous presence among foreigners residing in the city”.