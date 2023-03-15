Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Prime Minister Stephan Weil (lr), Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst give a press conference. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa/archive image

Many people are fleeing to Germany not only from the Ukraine. There is a dispute about the distribution of the costs of the recording. Olaf Scholz is now reacting well.

Berlin – In view of the arrival of many refugees in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) now wants to convene another summit: It is about a special Prime Ministers’ Conference (MPK) on the subject, in general there is often talk of “refugee summits” in this context.

Apparently, only May 10th is planned as the date – the portal reports The Pioneer on Wednesday (March 15), citing government circles. The main topic will then probably be the money and the costs, it said. Meanwhile, the pressure on the federal government on this issue is increasing – states and many municipalities obviously feel overwhelmed with the tasks and expenses. A meeting in February had not solved the problems.

Scholz receives harsh criticism for dealing with escape: summit is actually a “top priority”?

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) criticized Scholz’s behavior on the refugee issue – shortly before the regular MPK on Thursday (March 16). Migration is also on the agenda at this event. However, the federal government is not involved. The meeting “should send a clear signal from the states to the federal government: the chancellor must finally live up to his responsibilities and make financing the refugee costs a top priority,” said Wüst Rheinische Post. The fact that a new appointment is being planned in the Chancellery could indicate that this is actually happening.

In a draft resolution, the heads of government of the federal states demand loudly The Pioneerthat the federal government keeps its support promises. The federal government should be asked to “make the federal funds already promised for 2023 available at short notice”.

Escape to Germany: Wust and also SPD man Weil sound the alarm – “doing justice to people”

“Week after week, increasing numbers of refugees are registered in Germany and both the federal states and the municipalities are reaching their limits,” said Wüst. “We have to be able to do justice to the people who are fleeing to us from the war.” Instead of providing financial support to the states, “the federal government seems to think that you can just sit out the problem,” criticized the North Rhine-Westphalian Head of government, currently one of the chairmen of the Prime Ministers’ Conference.

Clear demands also came from Scholz’s SPD. “The position of the states is clear: the federal government must get more involved in this common task, especially in favor of the municipalities,” Lower Saxony’s SPD Prime Minister Stephan Weil told the dpa.

There is a sometimes confusing political struggle surrounding the cost of taking in people who have often fled war and hardship. Recently, there have also been accusations against the Bavarian state government from the ranks of the Bundestag Greens: Due to cumbersome procedures, existing funds have not yet flowed to the municipalities, it was said. At the heart of the debate, however, is a no by the federal government to additional aid payments. Large numbers of people are fleeing the Ukraine war, for example. There have also recently been new figures for (asylum) admissions from Russia. (fn)