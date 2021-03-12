Money You will start to receive 10 euro banknotes from the vending machines

Since the changeover to the euro, Otto vending machines have distributed 20 and 50 euro banknotes.

Otto ATMs will also start receiving 10 euro banknotes, says Automatia, the company that maintains the vending machines.

In the Helsinki metropolitan area, the first Otto vending machines have already started distributing 10-euro banknotes, and dozens will be added to more and more Otto vending machines across the country during the spring.

Since the changeover to the euro, Otto vending machines have distributed 20 and 50 euro banknotes. According to Automation, however, cash withdrawals have decreased so much in Finland that the sufficiency of money can already be ensured in some Otto ATMs, even if smaller banknotes are loaded into them.

The Otto machine dispensing ten banknotes is identified on the machine’s display.