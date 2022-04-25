Money Why are girls ‘judges paid poorer fees than boys’? The answer is surprising and has little to do with equality

13 years old the referee of a volleyball match for girls is paid 11 euros, the wallet for a match for boys of the same age is 15 euros. For a couple of years older, the fee is 15 and 20 euros.

The situation is similar in football, but not in hockey, basketball and floorball.

Why is there a difference in premiums between the series of girls and boys in some sports and not in others? A round of ringing alliances gives answers. .

“Women’s play is slower and the trend is the same from top to bottom,” says the volleyball competition director. Jari Lankinen.

The rigor of sentencing sets the criteria for charges and their differences. In principle, a slow-paced game does not require as much from the referee as a faster-paced one.

“ “The clubs wanted the online judge removed as an unnecessary expense.”

Is the difference already so significant in young people that it justifies the differences in judges’ fees?

“There is a difference in the pace for those aged B (15-16), but one can rightly ask whether it is necessary to differentiate between premiums in C (13-14). However, the limit has been set for starting the Finnish Championships. ”

Under the age of 13, the rewards are the same regardless of the gender of the players.

Lankinen does not feel that different fees affect the prestige of the species or the attractiveness of judging.

“We have not received any feedback on the subject. Volleyball is a very feminine and girly sport. Regarding the judge’s requirements: before there were two judges in the women’s second series, but the clubs wanted the online judge to be removed as an unnecessary expense when even one has time to see ”.

“ “The judges have been pleased.”

In football the trend is the same, but the differences between the girls ’and boys’ matches vary and the rewards look a little special.

In the Southern League, the main judge will be paid € 30.42 for 13-year-old boys and € 28.88 for girls. The reward decreases as you move down the series levels.

In 15-year-olds, the prizes for League matches are EUR 52.48 and EUR 49.92.

Chief of the Football Association Johan Holmqvist says, like Lankinen, that the fees are determined by the level of requirements in the series. Referees are classified according to their skills, and the classification determines the level at which judging is possible.

“The difficulty of all series and related things like the size of the field and the playing time have been looked at. This is the factor that has been used. There is no comparison between the series of girls and boys. Every year is corrected by the consumer index, so the fees can look a little weird with exact cents, ”says Holmqvist.

He does not find the situation problematic, although he admits that the pay scale, with its varying differences, may seem a little strange. There is no change in the situation in the near future.

“Things can always be reviewed, but there has been no separate discussion at the moment. The judges have been pleased. ”

“ “Otherwise, it could be challenging to find judges for the games.”

In hockey, in floorball and basketball, the fees for junior matches are the same. The only exception is the Finnish Championship series for boys under the age of 21, where the premium is higher.

Chief of the floorball association Janne Koskinen says he understands the perspective where the difference in fees is justified by pace differences. Also in floorball, the rewards go up as players grow, even if the playing time stays the same.

There is no difference, on the other hand, whether the referee whistles a match between girls or boys. For a 13-year-old match with 3×15 minutes of running time, you get 26 euros. For a 15-year-old match, the fee is between 36 and 76 euros, depending on the length of the playing time and whether the playing time is running or efficient.

“There is a difference in pace, and situations come in different types and in different amounts. The definition of a challenge may be different on the girls ’side, for example, what type of offense affects a lot in any way. The men’s and boys ’series, despite the offenses, run through. The judge has to interpret it a little differently in different series, the challenge in both. ”

In hockey, the fee is also paid only according to the duration and series of matches. However, there are very few girls’ teams and the series are also played in tournament form. In this case, you may have to compromise on playing time, but there will be more matches for the same day.

Referee of the Hockey Association Tapio Heikura sees equality in rewards helping to get referees to matches.

“Otherwise, it could be challenging to find judges for the games, especially when the fees aren’t very high in today’s comparison. It could be that the judges feel that they are not getting any compensation for their time. ”