On the first day of 2002, the euro was introduced in Finland and the mark was handed over. Do you still remember what different products cost in marks 21 years ago? HS’s visa also shows how many euros the price in marka time would correspond to now, taking inflation and the cost of living index into account.

HS’s quiz reveals what, for example, a bag of chips, coffee, salmon fillet, CD, mobile phone and rye bread cost during the markka period in 2001.

Marko Hämäläinen HS

2:00 am