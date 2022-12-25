Money | Top player Emilia Soini opened up about her predicament, then a surprising message came from a well-known millionaire

The Finnish squash star could not believe the message to be true.

When the emergency is the greatest, everything can turn for the better in an instant.

The 26-year-old got to experience this Emilia Soinisquash professional and seven-time Finnish champion in his sport, who was completely without an athlete grant this year.

Soini told openly about his situation at the beginning of July. In previous years, he had withdrawn a tax-free grant of 6,000 euros, but the upper age limit for recipients had been set at 25 years. Soini could no longer receive assistance after turning 26.

“And I can’t get a grant of 10,000 euros because squash is not an Olympic sport,” said Soini.

The problem was real. The whole continuation of Soini’s career was suddenly at stake because there was no funding.

Just half an hour after the IS story appeared, a surprising message arrived in Soin’s email.

An email message the title was “Olympic Committee”. The sender’s name was an ordinary Finnish man’s name, which Soini did not recognize.

“I thought this message was from the Olympic Committee and they were going to expel me from the country,” he says.

Soini had criticized OK’s grant policy in very harsh words in an interview with IS. Soini, the number one ambassador of Finnish squash, thought the basis for distributing the grants was ridiculous. Unlike many other athletes, he also dared to say it out loud.

Soini opened a mysterious e-mail message. In it, he was offered to sponsor the said sum of 6,000 euros.

“I wonder if I can believe this to be true.”

Soini called her father.

“Nowadays you have to be careful with these things. Situation as situation – I call dad. He said the message seemed genuine and real.”

Emilia Soini replied to the message.

The message the sender was Kim Vaisänena Finnish startup investor and millionaire who got rich eight years ago with the business deals he made.

Väisänen is known for his straightforward style, for example on Twitter, where he has almost 30,000 followers.

He was dismayed to read about Soin’s fate.

“It’s incomprehensible that we have an athlete who is a top 50 player in a sport of 20 million players, but he doesn’t get any support,” Väisänen scoffs.

Kim Väisänen is known as a startup investor and entrepreneur.

Väisänen considered Soin’s treatment so unfair that he decided to sponsor the missing 6,000 euros from his own pocket as a private individual. The idea is bright.

“I think it’s worth trying to support people who have great passion. Especially if they play sports that are not valued in Finland,” he says.

“I want to support athletes so that they are not at the mercy of the public process.”

Väisänen is involved in the recently established Urheiluin huipulle ry support organization, where individuals support athletes together. The issue has 34 Finnish influencers from various sectors of society, starting with former elite athletes and ending with random athletes on the bench.

The chairman is a columnist and board professional Pekka Seppänenwho started the project together with the former CEO of Veikkaus Risto Nieminen with. Former biathlon star Kaisa Mäkäräinen is the vice president of the organization.

Emilia Soini thinks the project is great.

“It’s cool that there are people who value and want to support athletes from non-dominant sports,” he says.

“I am also very grateful to Kim Väisänen for the support I received from him. This helps me a lot, for example, in paying for competition trips.

Emilia Soini’s home sanctuary is Tali’s squash hall, next door to which she lives.

Soini gave it his all last week in Houston where he challenged the world number 20 American Sabrina Sobhyn. The Finn fought to win the third set with follow-up balls, but eventually bowed out with numbers 1–3.

“It was a positive thing that I got a set from the 20th ranked player in the world,” says Soini.

“The match was good considering that I’ve been injured and haven’t played for two months. After that race, I’m now going into this season with a lot of confidence.”

Soini competes from the 19th to the 25th. September at the Egyptian Open. He is the 45th best Finn in the squash world rankings.