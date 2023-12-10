Money | Those living in 50-50 relationships defend their decision to split the expenses in half: “The taxman will handle the punishment for success”

The so-called fifty-fifty relationships have sparked discussion on social media. HS’s survey revealed that some people have inadvertently driven themselves into a situation where expenses are cut in half.

Is it fair to split the expenses equally in a relationship? HS readers tell what it’s like to live in a so-called 50–50 relationship. According to the professor, halving expenses is most typical for young couples.

Easy and equal. Unfair and annoying.

For example, this is how they describe their lifestyle in a fifty-fifty ratio living people who responded to the HS survey.

Fifty-fifty relationships refer to a relationship model in which both partners in the relationship pay half the bills and other everyday expenses. The term has been on the surface recently in dating coaching familiar from social media.