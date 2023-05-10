Money | The researcher sharply corrected the CEO of the Olympic Committee: “The finances of clubs depend on households”

The CEO of the Olympic Committee claimed that the state’s sports budget is the backbone of the clubs, but the researcher and the club director refute the claim.

Olympic Committee managing director Taina Susiluoto made a completely incorrect statement on Twitter on the Olympic Committee’s Twitter account on Tuesday after he had gone to take the government program negotiators the greetings of the sports and sports community.

Susiluoto said in the video that the state’s sports budget is the backbone of Finland’s biggest people’s movement, i.e. clubs. Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences lecturer, leading researcher Kati Lehtonen commented on the statement on Twitter.

“It’s not like that. It’s a factual error,” says Kati Lehtonen, why is she commenting on the matter on Twitter.

“From the state’s sports budget, 3-4 million euros go to development grants for clubs distributed by the Ministry of Education and Culture, which is development project funding. According to calculations, the annual budgets of the clubs are 700–800 million euros. Everyone can think about the role of the state’s sports budget for clubs. It is infinitesimally small.”

Lehtonen points out that the importance of the state’s sports budget for national and regional sports organizations is considerable. Annually, the state supports national and regional sports organizations with around 40 million euros.

“That’s it for the Olympic Committee, which receives just under seven million euros. It is about 60 percent of OK’s annual budget.”

Lehtonen according to previous surveys have shown that the share of public subsidies in the clubs’ finances is at the level of 5–10 percent.

“The clubs’ finances depend on households. We do not have exact information about sponsor money. Clubs also receive indirect support, for example in the form of free municipal sports facilities [tai alennettuina hintoina]. But I wanted to correct that factual error in Susiluoto’s video greeting. As a researcher, I don’t want that kind of thing [virheellisiä] comments are said.”

Susiluoto’s video greeting caused consternation among the audience on social media.

Executive director of FC Honka ry Petri Harainen says that he discussed the statement on Wednesday morning.

“Yes, the statement raises questions in the eyes of the club director. If we look purely at the facts, the city of Espoo gives an annual operating grant and supports with the rent subsidy procedure, and in addition to that, the sports federation provides support for the hiring of talent coaches and the hybrid academy,” says Harainen.

“The comment that the state’s sports budget would be the backbone of the clubs sounds very foreign.”

What share of Honka ry’s funding comes from households and parents?

“A big part. Our entire turnover is 3.5 million euros, and we receive 65,000 euros in general grants. That’s the order of magnitude.”

What is the image created by Susiluoto’s statement?

“At first glance, it’s a very strange statement.”

Susiluoto according to the government program negotiators had asked him how to get Finns of different ages moving.

According to Susiluoto, the Olympic Committee’s proposed solution is the functional ability program for Finns, which would be considered the top project of the government’s program.

According to Lehtonen, the functionality program is still abstract in its content. He would have liked more talk about the vitality of sports organizations.

“Perhaps the message lives up to the role taken by the Olympic Committee as a promoter of physical activity. At this point, that role is perhaps stronger than the promotion of organizational activities and civic activities in sports,” says Lehtonen.

