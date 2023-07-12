Money | The holiday feeling is achieved by buying, even if inflation is raging – After the holidays, there will be a “difficult equation”, says Juha Pantzar of the Warranty Foundation

There are two times in the year when Finns “are neither poor nor sick”, says Juha Pantzar of Takuusäätiö. This year, the summer vacation leaves a particularly deep dent in many people’s wallets.

Holiday at its best, full of possibilities. But what does the budget look like?

The winter is behind us, where housing costs and food have become significantly more expensive. Is there a risk that a well-deserved summer vacation will be left with big credit card bills?

CEO of the Guarantee Foundation, Juha Pantzar

“That’s how it goes,” says the CEO of the Guarantee Foundation Juha Pantzar.

Per year according to Pantzar, there are two times when Finns “are neither poor nor sick”.

One is Christmas and the other is summer vacation.

“It’s understandable that after a tough spring, you want to do something nice and relaxing on vacation,” says Pantzar.

We want to spend time together with the family, collect holiday memories. Let’s go on a trip or rent a cabin. We go to socialize and have parties. Children are taken to amusement parks.

It all costs.

“The holiday feeling is achieved by buying travel services, festival tickets, amusement park wristbands and so on. That is, by spending,” says Pantzar.

According to him, the same applies to spending money as to the use of alcohol.

“If you start to wonder if the situation is under control, it’s worth checking. The threshold for finding out one’s financial situation is usually greater than the effort of the actual check.”

Once people saved money for vacations. Now various loans come to the rescue.

“The number of household credit cards is larger than ever, and more unsecured consumer loans have been taken out than before,” he says.

According to Pantzar, the atmosphere is such that spending is made possible even for those who haven’t had time to save.

“Let’s sort of make it clear that there’s no point in saving.”

According to him, the “take here, pay later” mentality has given birth to its own business sector, which “looks very good”.

According to him, the statistics from the Guarantee Foundation, the Bank of Finland, and Asiakastieto, which tracks payment failures, from the first half of the current year seem to be in the same direction: Households have more and more credit cards and unsecured consumer loans.

Statistics Finland recently reported that the debt ratio of households decreased by 1.6 percentage points in the first quarter of the year.

Household debts grew to 2.9 billion euros, but financial assets grew by 4.5 billion euros at the same time. The leverage ratio was 129.9 percent at the end of March.

Pantzar points out that although the cost of living has recently risen in almost all areas, services are still consumed almost as before, at least during the holidays.

“From this, we can conclude that services are consumed a lot as a debt,” he says.

Although Finnish households were already moderately indebted before the increase in costs, even more debt has now been taken on.

“However, sometimes the day comes when you have to start paying your debts.”

“ “The number of debt settlement customers has grown by almost 30 percent in six months.”

Clouds the fall in housing prices will also bring to the sky. In some assessments, the outlook for the housing market has been characterized as bleak.

Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys Hypo, which specializes in mortgage lending, estimates in its review published on Monday that the stubborn stagnation of the housing market will continue for a long time. The decline in apartment prices and transaction volumes continues.

Pantzar reminds that the cost of living is not going down, rather the opposite.

“This will certainly be a difficult equation. A large number of households will probably survive by tightening their belts, but the question is, how big will the group grow that cannot survive with any help.”

Those who are in big problems apply for Takuusäätiö’s Debt Arrangement. According to Pantzar, the number of debt settlement customers has grown by almost 30 percent in six months.

“It is known that one in five consumers has more or less problems with money matters and one in ten has severe problems. “Whether the scale swings in a good or bad direction and by how much will be important for the trade sector, for example,” Pantzar estimates.

He however, don’t want to spoil anyone’s well-deserved summer vacation with gloomy predictions.

“I don’t want to be a bad weather bird.”

Pantzar points out that most of us basically know whether our own consumption is at a sustainable level. If spending money starts to bother you, it’s worth checking the situation.

“Uncertainty makes you fatter than knowing where you’re going. The threshold for checking one’s financial situation is usually greater than the effort of the actual check,” says Pantzar.

Checking it simply happens that you open your own online bank and see how much money is in the account and how much it normally comes in a month. After that, it calculates how much expenses are known.

“If you feel at all that you are close to the risk limit, where expenses exceed income, you need to start making thoughtful choices and plan your expenses more precisely. There’s no need to rush,” says Pantzar.

According to him, it would be much better if people had an idea in advance of how much they can spend, rather than blindly using a credit card.

Of course, that can happen on vacation as well. Even in that case, according to Pantzar, the remedy is the same: stop in front of the situation, figure out your own income and expenses and make a plan on how to pay off the debts.

Pantzar gives one more tip for the situation when credits have accumulated: it is worth trying to negotiate an extension to the debt payment period. Taking out a new loan to pay off old debts should be avoided.

“Often the creditor agrees to extend the payment period. Creditors also have an interest that debts are paid, even if they are not aware of the borrower’s ability to repay when granting credit.”