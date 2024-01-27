When it comes to formation, we often talk, also in The Hague Affairs, about the Constitution, the democratic constitutional state and about the tension between the ideas of the PVV and other parties at the formation table. But the tension is also palpable in another area: money. The differences between the parties are immense if you look at the election manifestos, three of the four parties have not had their programs calculated and the time of buying off political differences with money now seems to be over.

In this Hague Affairs you will hear from Marike Stellinga and Rik Rutten about these mutual differences and how thinking about spending money in The Hague depends not only on the economic situation, but especially on political reality.

