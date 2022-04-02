You would never give a little bit of money to your dog? This owner couldn’t stand it anymore because the puppy did not stop barking. And so, in a video later posted on his TikTok account, which went viral in no time, she recounted what happened that day. It will then have worked or not this decidedly material approach?

Photo source from TikTok by user dippertheaussie

Dipper is a australian shepherd 6 months. Its owners soon discovered that the dog is stubborn like no other dog in the world.

He is generally polite for an Australian Shepherd but has a truly adventurous spirit and can be super cheeky when he wants to.

These are the words of Jamie FennDipper’s human mom, in an interview with The Dodo website.

One night, after a long day of work, games and walks, i Dipper’s human parents they wanted to go to sleep. But the dog did not agree, because he still had a lot of energy that he wanted to spend. And so he started barking endlessly.

He was barking as we were starting to slow down during the night and he decided to have different plans.

And that’s when Dipper’s tutor, Atwood Cohoon Gallegohe decided to resolve the situation in his own way.

Photo source from TikTok by user dippertheaussie

Owner gives money to his dog to stop barking

Atwood Cohoon Gallego thought about giving Dipper five dollars in hopes that he would stop barking. At first, surprised by that diversion, it worked.

Photo source from TikTok by user dippertheaussie

Too bad that the Australian shepherd then wanted to keep all the money for himself. He who knows how many beautiful games he could buy himself! Too bad they then took them back!