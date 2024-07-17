Money | The athlete signed a contract with OnlyFans, the union said: “Contrary to our core values”

Monetary|The Norwegian racing driver’s sponsorship cooperation with the Onlyfans website is subject to criticism. The sports association asks young athletes to avoid cooperation.

Norwegian sports car Emil Heyerdahl signed a sponsorship agreement with the Onlyfans website, reports the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG). Now the Norwegian sports federation NIF is warning athletes against cooperating with the site.

“Contracts with Onlyfans should be viewed with skepticism as long as the site is so clearly related to pornographic content,” says NIF’s Frida Blomgren.

The association asks young athletes to avoid cooperation with the site.

“It is against our core values ​​to join a platform that is related to pornographic content and makes money from pornographic content.”

NIF says athletes are role models especially for children and young people. The age limit for Onlyfans is 18 years.

Heyerdahl21, has received NIF in addition criticism for example from the Norwegian social youth organization SU.

SU feels that Heyerdahl helps blur the boundaries between sports and porn.

“We are worried about what kind of signal this sends to young people,” says the head of SU Audun Hammer Hovda.

Heyerdahl has defended the cooperation with Onlyfans. He does not feel that he is promoting pornography, even though the site earns money from such content as well.

Heyerdahl is a prominent athlete on other social media channels, such as Instagram, where he has 100,000 followers.