Friday, December 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Money | Teemu Kupiainen sleeps in a 10-degree room and nibbles from a bio-waste container – Proudly the pihis tell you what’s best about nibbling

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Money | Teemu Kupiainen sleeps in a 10-degree room and nibbles from a bio-waste container – Proudly the pihis tell you what’s best about nibbling

Teemu Kupiainen saves in many ways. He doesn’t wash clothes too often. He does not heat the beach sauna for one person, but washes himself in the yard even in winter by pouring warm water on himself. Haiku dog is also in the picture. Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

Nuuka, pihi, thrifty – the lifestyle has many names. Violinist Teemu Kupiainen received pants as a gift from his students because he was walking around in windbreakers that were too tattered. Pihis proudly tell you what you should learn about frugality.

Let’s go I’ll go to a really nice person’s home.

A viola player Teemu Kupiainen, 63, has always had a frugal nature. But when he moved to the country of Lope a few years ago, he unleashed his passion once and for all.

You can save on almost everything, is Kupiainen’s motto.

And that’s what it looks like here!

#Money #Teemu #Kupiainen #sleeps #10degree #room #nibbles #biowaste #container #Proudly #pihis #whats #nibbling

See also  Completing 60 years, Rolling Stones return to the road through Europe - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Gilmar Mendes says that STF ministers are not hated by the population

Gilmar Mendes says that STF ministers are not hated by the population

Recommended

No Result
View All Result