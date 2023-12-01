Money | Teemu Kupiainen sleeps in a 10-degree room and nibbles from a bio-waste container – Proudly the pihis tell you what’s best about nibbling

Teemu Kupiainen saves in many ways. He doesn’t wash clothes too often. He does not heat the beach sauna for one person, but washes himself in the yard even in winter by pouring warm water on himself. Haiku dog is also in the picture.

Nuuka, pihi, thrifty – the lifestyle has many names. Violinist Teemu Kupiainen received pants as a gift from his students because he was walking around in windbreakers that were too tattered. Pihis proudly tell you what you should learn about frugality.

Let’s go I’ll go to a really nice person’s home.

A viola player Teemu Kupiainen, 63, has always had a frugal nature. But when he moved to the country of Lope a few years ago, he unleashed his passion once and for all.

You can save on almost everything, is Kupiainen’s motto.

And that’s what it looks like here!