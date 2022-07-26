The Amsterdam universities and the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (AUAS) are very displeased after women-unfriendly speeches at a party of the Amsterdam student corps ASC/AVSV The money tap will therefore remain closed for the time being.

The University of Amsterdam (UvA), the Free University (VU) and the HvA withdrew all grants in September 2021 due to excesses during the initiation period. The corps, which Princess Amalia wants to join, would not receive any scholarships for at least a year and an end date was not agreed.

In regular consultation, it is now always examined whether a culture change is taking place that justifies the reopening of the money tap. “The latest incident does not help with that,” said UvA spokesperson Yasha Lange on behalf of the three institutions. “It will be taken.”

Yesterday a video came online of the celebration of the thirty-fourth lustrum of ASC/AVSV, which took place last Sunday. During that party at the NDSM wharf, speeches were held at a gathering of male students where women were labeled 'whores'. For example, the gentlemen would break the necks of women to 'stick their dick in'. Women were also referred to as 'semen buckets' in a speech.

letter of protest

The events are confirmed in a letter of protest from several hundred members to the board of the association. In it they write: ‘We are done with this sexism. We can already hear the men thinking, ‘it’s just a joke’. We think the joke is over. Showcase culture change for a year, and then use these kinds of terms yourself and that it is also applauded? What the hell are we doing.’

The educational institutions are also unhappy about the latest incident. The spokesperson called the events “unacceptable”, especially now that a process is underway to regain trust with the universities and the university of applied sciences. “There doesn’t seem to be any reason to go back on our decision from last year. We consider this a very serious incident.”

The board of the Amsterdamsch Studenten Corps and the Amsterdamsche Vrouwen Studenten Vereeniging (ASC/AVSV) prematurely halted the hazing process last year. Six fraternities had been guilty of gross assault and humiliation, according to internal investigations.

