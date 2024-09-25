A few meters from the Singapore GP circuit there is a gigantic casino. A colossus with 2300 slot machines and over 600 gaming tables, one of the largest in the world where you can bet on practically everything. And, of course, on F1.

So, after the race dominated by Norris, we went to try to understand what happened in that colossal casino and – above all – in the world of betting. The surprise was great because for those who play on F1 there was a real revolution.

A tangible sign of how the world championship has changed face: Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are now very close on the bookmakers’ odds board for the Formula 1 world championship, where the British driver from McLaren drops to 2.2 on Snai and 2.25 on Better from 2.50 last week.

Nothing like this has ever happened before. Of course, Max is still the favorite: his fourth title pays 1.55 (compared to 1.50 seven days ago), but the title has never been so in the balance. Further away is Charles Leclerc offered at 25, ahead of Oscar Piastri at 33 times the stake.

No revolution for the bets on the constructors’ title: Norris’ first place and Piastri’s third at Marina Bay strengthen McLaren’s leadership in the world championship which, according to the bettors, is practically in the hands of the Woking team, offered at 1.07. Red Bull is now behind, at 8.50, and Ferrari at 23 times the stake. In short, instead of analysis, this time we let the money speak. The money of the fans who continually bet on F1. As AC/DC sang, Moneytalks.