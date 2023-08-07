Money | Survey: Talking about money is more uncomfortable for Finns than for Swedes

For generation Z and millennials, talking about money is more natural than for older people.

Finns do not like to talk about money, according to a survey commissioned by the payment service company Klarna and the research agency Nepa.

Almost a third of the Finns who responded to the survey find it pleasant to talk about money. In Sweden, almost twice as many, about two-thirds of the respondents, feel the same way.

In the comparison of 18 countries, Finland ranks as basic and Sweden ranks at the top of the comparison.

Why do neighboring countries have such a big difference in talking about money?

Klarna’s Swedish consumer behavior expert Karin Haglund clarifies that Finns and Swedes talk about money to their families and friends just as much, it’s just more uncomfortable for Finns.

“Talking about money has historically not been appropriate in Finland. The same has been the case in Sweden. Especially for older generations, this is common,” says Haglund in an interview with STT.

Haglund thinks that high interest rates and the price of electricity, which have been talked about recently, have been able to open up more discussion about money in Sweden, even if it is a sensitive topic and it would be better not to talk about it. In addition, according to him, Sweden is separated from other countries by the Swedish pension debate and general cultural differences.

“There is generally a lot of discussion in Sweden about starting to save and preparing for retirement. Pensions have been a big topic of conversation in Sweden for the past 10–15 years. I think that for this reason, even for the older generations today, talking about money can be more pleasant in Sweden than in Finland.”

Although Finns are generally uncomfortable talking about money, the vast majority of Finns are interested in their personal finances. Many people save and invest, and use various tools to monitor their own finances.

According to Haglund, Finns invest more versatilely than Swedes, and for example, Finns are more interested in cryptocurrencies than Swedes. In addition, according to the survey, it is more natural for Generation Z (18-26-year-olds in the survey) and millennials (27-42-year-olds) to talk about money in every country.

Young people want to learn about saving and budgeting. Information is sought from social media and books.

“Previously, saving was learned from parents. Now learning is not limited to that, and various tips are available to everyone,” says Haglund.

Their finances regarding future prospects, Finns are the least optimistic, together with respondents from the Czech Republic, Austria and Italy. Less than a third of Finns believe their economy will be in better shape a year from now.

When looking at age groups, young people are more optimistic about future prospects than older people. Half of Generation Z believe their finances will improve in a year, and more than a third of millennials.

“In general, older generations have a more pessimistic view of the future. Young people still think positively. When you look at the past year and its events, however, it is understandable that the economic situation can seem scary or uncertain”, reflects Haglund.

A total of nearly 20,000 consumers from 18 different countries responded to the survey. There were at least a thousand respondents from each country. The responses were collected between May and June.