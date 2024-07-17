Monetary|Kristin Tattar was a promising cross-country skier when she was young. After leaving the tracks, he became a super popular pioneer in Estonia.

Public the opinion was clear. In its opinion, Estonia’s best female athlete in 2023 was Kristin Buckwheat.

Tattari has become one of Estonia’s most popular athletes, even though his sport strongly divides opinion.

It’s frisbee golf, which even in Estonia some people don’t consider a top sport at all.

The voices of the media and the sports federations turned the female athlete of the year race precisely to the breaststroke star To Eneli Jefimovawhich received a prestigious recognition.

Tattar, 32, is in a class of his own in social media. Tattari has more than 127,000 followers on Instagram.

The two-time world champion beats, for example Wilma Murron With 20,000 followers, even though Estonia has more than four million inhabitants less than Finland. Jefimova has less than 4,000 followers.

“Of course, some people feel that only the Olympic sports are real sports,” Tattar admits.

“But frisbee golf has become one of the most popular sports in Estonia. It is easily accessible to everyone and can be enjoyed regardless of level.”

“Those who disparage Frisbeegolf are entitled to their opinion. I personally appreciate everyone who supported and voted for me, and I am generally happy about how many good female athletes we have in Estonia.”

At least a background in traditional sports was not enough to convince everyone. Tattar was one of Estonia’s most promising young cross-country skiers, who managed both skating and traditional skiing and was a fan of Kristina Šmigunia.

“She was like a superwoman,” Tattar recalls.

However, the hard training brought Tattari health problems. They forced him to end his racing career just after coming of age.

“Skiing was big in Estonia then, I loved it too. My big dream was to get to the Olympics. But I was clearly training too hard and my body couldn’t keep up. That’s when I thought my sports career was over.”

Tattar still continued fitness skiing for his own pleasure. In the fall of 2013, he noticed special baskets along the track and decided to try a new sport. After discovering frisbee golf, Tattar quickly became interested in competing, and since 2019 he has been a professional frisbee golfer.

Estonians are closely following Kristin Tattar’s decisions. At Nokia, he is a big favorite again.

Last in the summer, his popularity exploded. In order to satisfy the thirst for information, the Estonian media began to live-follow Tattari’s competitions, as he won one international competition after another.

Now, like Šmigun, she has become like a superwoman for many young Estonian girls.

“It’s sometimes hard to believe, even though I don’t think I’m really popular. But I have noticed signs of how interest in what I do has grown and how much more is written about me and frisbee golf in general these days.”

“People love this sport, and many children and young people admire me. I try my best to be a good role model for them and enjoy the development of frisbee golf.”

Nokia too Buckwheat defends the victory of the European Open value tournament. She became the first European woman to win the tournament last year. The superiority was crushing: second in the race Heidi Laine fell behind by 16 throws.

This time, the preparation of the world number one player has not gone like a dance. A broken rib kept Tattar sidelined from the Games for a couple of months.

Renovations were underway at home, and Tattar tripped over the things on the floor.

“It was a really strange coincidence. I walked and fell like a little kid. I immediately felt that something was wrong, even though it was my first broken bone ever,” Tattar laughs.

In the most recent tournament held in Oslo, however, Tattar got on the highest podium again. What exactly makes him so good?

“Certainty and stability. Kristin rarely makes any big mistakes, and all her basic performances are so confident,” describes Finland’s number one player Eveliina Salonen.

Tattar laughed with Eveliina Salonen (right) before the European Open’s opening Presidents Cup competition.

Tattar has collected almost 300,000 US dollars (about 274,000 euros) in prize money alone, according to the international sports association PDGA.

However, this is not even enough to describe his annual services. Followers and titles are financially more valuable than tournament wins for now.

For example, for last year’s European Open win, Tattar only received a generous $7,500 in prize money.

Tattari’s four-year contract with the Swedish disc manufacturer Latitude 64 alone is worth about half a million dollars. Porsche, among others, has recently joined the star’s supporters.

The readings are handsome, though by Paul McBeth in the case of the best male players, the annual earnings are already in the million range.

“I know that my contracts have spoken quite a lot. I’ve heard that others have also been encouraged to look for more and more partners and think bigger, and that’s how they’ve gotten better contracts.”

“I try to be at the forefront of this matter and open doors, not only for myself but also for others.”

European Open 18.–21. July. The first two rounds will be played in Tampere, the latter two in Nokia.