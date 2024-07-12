Money | Sports stars are considering legal action against Xbil

Monetary|Xbil filed for bankruptcy after Midsummer. Now dozens of those who signed a contract for their car are considering further action.

Several sports stars and social media influencers are considering legal action against the Xbil car store. He was the first to tell about it MTV news.

According to MTV, ice hockey stars have collaborated with Xbil over the years Patrick Laineski scarecrow Krista Pärmäkoskiformer boxers Mira Potkonen and Amin’s Customerworld champion in wrestling Petra Ollispeed dialer Nooralotta Neziri and several Tappara players.

Over the past few years, many people who got into problems have bought a car from Xbil with financing, some of which had made a verbal agreement to buy it back. According to the agreement, Xbil had promised to redeem the car at the residual value.

Although Xbil denies the existence of oral agreements, the lawyer representing several athletes in the case Heikki Penttilän according to, showing contracts is not a big problem.

“The big thing here is that everyone seems to be giving a very consistent account of how these cars and deals have been marketed to them right now. They have unknowingly told about each other very uniformly. It’s already a proof,” says Penttilä, the former chairman of Tappara.

“Oral agreements can be demonstrated in many ways. In some cases, several people have been present when these agreements have been made. We can move forward through identity proof. However, I don’t know if the bankruptcy estate even denies the existence of these agreements.”

“Another thing is that the payments are so back-loaded that it shows that it’s kind of a leasing contract.”

Penttilä considers the bigger question to be where the showing of contracts leads.

“In a bankruptcy estate, there is only a limited amount of assets that can be distributed, and there are many creditors. It does not lead to the payment of full damages, but only parts of them.”

Boxing Olympic medalist Mira Potkonen said for HS at the beginning of July, that the challenges started to appear only recently.

“For the most part, I’ve been doing really well, I’ve been relatively satisfied. [Tilanne] maybe it ended a bit sadly, if it is now the case that we will have to pay for the cars”, commented Potkonen.

Xbil, Nordcars Finland and four other companies of the same group filed for bankruptcy in the district court of Pirkanmaa on Monday the 24th.

Xbil, founded in Ylöjärvi in ​​2018, made losses of 1.1 million euros in 2023 with a total turnover of 61.7 million euros.